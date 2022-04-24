Ghaziabad, April 24: A shocking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad where a 19-year-old youth allegedly strangled his pregnant girlfriend to death with a scarf last week. The accused, identified as Rahul Sarkar, a native of Bihar, was arrested by the cops from the Hindon area on Saturday.

As per the report published in the TOI, the dead body of the girl was recovered with strangulation marks from the Kanawani Pusta area on April 14. During the probe, it was found that the girl was four months pregnant and was in a relationship with the accused. According to the police, the minor girl started pressuring Sarkar for marriage as she became pregnant. Miffed by her continuous appeals, the accused killed her on the intervening night of April 13 and 14 and fled from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Beheaded by Sister’s Friends For Objecting to Their Relationship; Two Arrested.

Police set up numerous teams to nab the accused, who was missing from his house. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him from the Hindon area on Saturday. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered when the deceased's father lodged a complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2022 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).