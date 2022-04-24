New Delhi, April 24: Special Cell team arrested one person Vikas who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, said Delhi police on Sunday.

Accused Vikas @ Malhey was wanted in six murder cases, Delhi Police said. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was hotly wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi Police Arrests 49-Year-Old Woman With 23 Grams of Heroin, Valued Over 20 Lakh, Says Report.

Last major criminal of Lucky Patial-Bambiha- Kaushal's criminal alliance, was on the run since committing the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019; had recently killed international Kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, police statement read.

The criminal was the last leading on-ground commander for the infamous criminal alliance of Punjab and was on radar after being found involved in the sensational murder of Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, the police added.

