Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Security Forces have busted a terror module in Baramulla and arrested two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.

Two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested along with arms and ammunition, said a police press release on Monday.

According to the release, the terrorist associates have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir.

"Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release.

The release added, "On their disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines, pistol round- five improvised explosive devices, and one remote control improvised explosive device weighing approximately 2 kgs were recovered.

The release also said that the accused further also informed that they were working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist namely Abid Qayoom Lone.

Also, a case under sections of the Arms and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Pattan Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

