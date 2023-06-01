Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

According to the police, the security forces placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Stripped and Beaten in Public by Group of Men Including Her Estranged Husband in Dahod, Four Arrested After Disturbing Video Went Viral.

The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station.

Also Read | RBSE 5th Result 2023 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Rajasthan Board Class 5 Exam Results Declared Online, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused.

"During their personal search two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live Pistol rounds were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately," said police officials.

Further investigation was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)