Mumbai, June 1: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Rajasthan Board Class 5th exam results today, June 1. The Rajasthan Board declared the RBSE 5th Result or Class 5th exam results at around 1.30 pm. Students who appeared for the RBSE 5th Exam 2023 can visit the official website of Rajasthan Board at rajshaladarpan.nic.in to check and download their exam results.

The Rajasthan Board Class 5th exam results were announced during a press conference by Dr BD Kalla, Education Minister of Rajasthan. This year, around 14 lakh candidates are said to have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 board examination in the state. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other details handy in order to check their RBSE 5th Result 2023. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Date: Odisha Board HSE Plus Two Arts Stream Exam Results To Be Out on This Date at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Steps To Check RBSE 5th Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 5th Result 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using login details and other credentials

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 5th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the results thoroughly

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

Besides the Shala Darpan portal, students can also check their RBSE Class 5th exam results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. While the Class 5 Results 2023 has been announced, the Rajasthan Board did not release any merit list or the toppers list. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Out at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in: Odisha Board HSE Class 12 Science and Commerce Stream Exam Results Declared Online, Know How To Check Scorecard.

The RBSE Rajasthan 5th Exams were conducted from April 13 to April 21 at various examination centres across the state.

