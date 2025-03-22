Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Udhampur district is fast emerging as a strawberry producing centre, with increasing numbers of farmers opting for strawberry cultivation with astounding success. Capitalising on government schemes, farmers in the district have set up strawberry farms that are earning handsome revenues, particularly as strawberry rates have struck high this season.

The present market price of Rs 50 per 250 grams has generated a wave of enthusiasm among the farmers, who are thankful to Prime Minister Modi for the initiatives introduced by the government that have led to their success.

Vinod Sharma, a farmer and entrepreneur from Thalora village of Tehsil Majalta, in district Udhampur, is one such example of this agricultural trend.

Having started growing strawberries in 2021 on a limited scale, Sharma has now upgraded to nine kanals of land where a lush crop is bringing enormous returns. He has switched from cultivating conventional crops to strawberry, and it has turned around his livelihood.

The government subsidy has been tremendous, with Sharma getting Rs 13,000 per kanal, aggregating Rs 1,17,000 for his nine-kanal farm. Additionally, he received assistance for critical infrastructure including a packing house, a bore well, and protective netting, turning his agricultural venture into a profitable enterprise in previous seasons and expecting handsome returns.

"Previously, I relied on regular crops, but strawberry farming transformed my entire living," reveals Sharma.

"This time, I have planted nine kanals of strawberries. I have been growing strawberries for the last five years. I started with 2-2.5 kanals. I earn a good income. There are a lot of benefits from the (horticulture) department. I get a subsidy of Rs 13,000 per kanal. The department has given me a bore well as well. I have also been given a net on subsidy to keep away the birds. There are many schemes brought by PM Narendra Modi through the Central government. There are many schemes of the government in which there is a subsidy of up to 95 per cent," he explained further.

Sharma also gives jobs to residents within his community. He urges other young individuals to turn to entrepreneurship instead of regular work.

"Don't just chase jobs. Go for a good sector and begin your own activity. Take up farming, since the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a lot of schemes for the upliftment of the farming sector," he suggested.

Sharma was pleased with the way these government programmes were implemented, which have transformed his agricultural undertaking into a money-spinning venture.

Meanwhile, in Chai village of Udhampur district, farmer Rashpaul Singh has also achieved considerable success through strawberry cultivation. Despite initial challenges from dry weather conditions that threatened crop development, recent rains revitalised the strawberry plants, resulting in a bountiful harvest.

Singh, who grows strawberries on two kanals of land in Panchayat Ku, has seen the market price go up dramatically at the fruit and vegetable market, much more than the Rs 15 to 20 they were getting in earlier seasons.

"I am getting good rates for strawberries in the market compared to before. The crop has also grown well. We get approximately Rs 35 for a pack of 200g of strawberries," he said.

"The huge price hike has again set the strawberry-growing community on fire, turning what could have been a disastrous season into one of surprise prosperity for the agricultural economy of the region," he added.

Government schemes in Jammu and Kashmir are turning out to be key drivers in encouraging youth towards horticulture, with new technologies and high-return potential being prime motivators. These programmes, which are being launched by the Government of India and the Department of Horticulture, are designed to create self-dependent young entrepreneurs who generate employment instead of looking for jobs. (ANI)

