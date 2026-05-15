India News | Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Hails Bhojshala Verdict, Calls It 'victory for Entire Nation'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Jagadguru Swami Shri Satishacharya Ji Maharaj has welcomed the court's verdict on the Bhojshala case, terming it a "historic" moment and a significant triumph for the country.

Earlier today, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a historic verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

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Speaking to ANI in Kanpur, the spiritual leader expressed his gratitude toward the judiciary and called upon the Hindu community to celebrate the decision.

"First and foremost, this is not merely a victory for Madhya Pradesh; it is a victory for the entire nation. This is a historic verdict. Sanatanis and Hindus should celebrate this verdict with great enthusiasm," Swami Satishacharya said.

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Emphasising the importance of the legal outcome, he added, "I extend my deepest gratitude to the Court, and I hold this verdict in the highest regard. I believe that a verdict of this nature was urgently needed."

Addressing media personnel after the court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic," noting that the court has partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) order dated April 7, 2003.

"The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

"Regarding our demand for the repatriation of the idol currently housed in a London museum, the Court has directed the government to consider this request; the Court also noted that the Muslim side is free to present its views before the government as well. Additionally, the Court has asked the government to consider allocating alternative land to the Muslim side," he said.

In an effort to provide a resolution for the other party, Jain said that the court has suggested the allocation of alternate land for the Muslim side.

"The Court has granted us the right to perform worship rituals and has directed the government to oversee the management of the site. The ASI's previous order, which granted the right to offer Namaz (prayers), has been completely set aside; henceforth, only Hindu worship shall take place there," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)