Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered their best wishes to former India cricketer MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

N Chandrababu Naidu took to the social media platform Twitter where he said: "I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You've made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MSDhoni."

"Congratulations @msdhoni on a magnificent career. The legacy you are leaving behind will continue to inspire generations of cricket enthusiasts around the world. Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

India's World Cup-winning captain Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket.

Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and since then changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities. (ANI)

