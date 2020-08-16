Srinagar, August 15: A militant attack was reported on Saturday from Pulwama district of South Kashmir. A person was shot by the insurgents late in the evening. The victim was declared dead on being rushed to the nearest medical facility. A search operation was launched to nab the assailants, a Jammu & Kashmir police official said. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, One Terrorist Killed.

The incident was reported in Dadoora-Kangan area of Pulwama district. According to the police official, the victim was outside his residence when he was fatally shot at 9:40 pm. The deceased was identified as Azaad Ahmad Dar, aged 42.

While a preliminary probe was launched into his assassination, it was not immediately ascertained why he was targeted by the militants. The police officials who spoke to reporters, however, were firm that he the deceased was attacked by members of armed secessionist groups.

The militant activity in Pulwama was reported two days after an insurgent attack in the region claimed the life of a security personnel. The deceased was identified as Sowar Jilajeet Singh Yadav, a jawan of the Indian Army’s counter-insurgency unit. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Azaad Lalhari was neutralised by the forces.

