New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday slammed the Opposition parties, saying they "created ruckus" on the first say of the monsoon session of Parliament , saying the government has said that it is willing to discuss all issues as per rules.

He targeted Congress over the ruckus and alleged that party leader Rahul Gandhi sometimes is not present in Lok Sabha when there is discussion on issues raised by him.

"Why does the Opposition want to create ruckus in Parliament when the government has said that it is ready to give answers to any issues raised by the Opposition?. Today too, the PM has appealed that the House must run. Creating a ruckus in the House has become a habit for Congress. Rahul Gandhi himself doesn't remain in the House when discussion is held on the questions raised by him. They are even raising questions on Bihar SIR. It is clear that they have accepted defeat in Bihar and are blaming it on the voters list...", Jagdambika Pal told repoters.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments over opposition demands including discussion on Pahalgam terror attack and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments while Rajya Sabha was adjourned once over opposition demands.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that he has received motion, signed by MPs, for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, who was indicted by an in-house inquiry committee after semi-burnt wads of cash were found from his residence following a fire incident when he was judge of the Delhi High Court.

The Chairman said it meets the numerical requirement of signing by MPs for setting in motion a process for removal of a High Court judge.

Dhankhar said the process is different under the Judges Inquiry Act if the motion is presented in one House or both Houses of Parliament.

He asked Law Minister Arjum Ram Meghwal, who was present in the House, if a similar motion has been presented in Lok Sabha. The Law Minister said about 152 Lok Sabha MPs have submitted a similar resolution to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"I need to inform you that I have received Notice of Motion...to constitute a statutory committee for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma...This has been received by me today. It has been signed by 50 members of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and thus it meets the numerical requirement of signing by MPs for setting in motion a process for removal of a High Court judge...Since the Law Minister is present here and has so indicated that a similar Motion has come to be presented by a on requisite number of MPs of Lok Sabha - more than 100, to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the provisions of Section 3(2) will come into effect and the Secretary-General will take necessary steps in this direction," Dhankhar said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha MPs submitted a memorandum to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

A total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion notice against Justice Varma. (ANI)

