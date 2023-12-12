Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday selected Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla as the new Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken in the Legislative party meeting conducted in Bhopal in the presence of the central observers Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, OBC Morcha head K Laxman and secretary Asha Lakra.

Rajendra Shukla said that he is committed to fulfil his duties with honesty whatever responsibility is assigned by the party.

"We carry out with honesty, whatever responsibility is assigned by the party. Since 2003, our government has left no stone unturned to ensure that the state progresses and there is the welfare of the people of the state. Even in the times ahead, we will meet the expectations of the people," he added.

Moreover, Jagdish Devda, who has been named as the deputy chief minister of the state, said that he will perform whatever responsibility will be assigned to him.

"If I am assigned a responsibility, I will definitely carry it out. But I have not received any such information," Devda said.

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jagdish Devda won the Malhargarh constituency by 59,024 votes by defeating Independent candidate Shyamlal Jokchand.

Before the 2023 polls, Jagdish Devda won three consecutive elections from the Malhargarh constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Moreover, Rajendra Shukla won his first Assembly election in 2003 from Rewa by defeating Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Lekhan Singh Patel with a margin of 56,208 votes.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav met former CM and senior leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal.

Earlier, Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP's legislative party, 15 days after the party routed the Congress to win Madhya Pradesh. The outgoing Higher Education Minister thanked the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

