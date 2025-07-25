Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife and two children before taking his own life by hanging himself in Udaipur, officials said.

On Thursday night, Dilip Chitara (40) allegedly strangled his wife, Alka, and administered poison to their sons Khush (3) and Manveer (7) before hanging himself, Additional SP Umesh Kumar Ojha said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

The family was living in a rented house, and the landlord mentioned that Dilip spoke to him on Thursday, claiming that his wife was unwell, the police said.

When no family members were seen for an extended period, the landlord attempted to contact Dilip but received no response, after which he called the police.

Also Read | India and Maldives Sign Several MoUs During PM Narendra Modi's Visit, Agree on Free Trade Agreement Terms of Reference (See Pics).

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the murders and the subsequent suicide, Ojha stated.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)