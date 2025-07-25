Mumbai, July 25: As Mumbai marks 20 years since the devastating 2005 floods that claimed over 1,000 lives, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the city and its suburbs on Saturday, July 26, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day, and residents, especially those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, have been advised to remain vigilant.

Along with Mumbai, Thane has also been placed under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rain. On July 25, parts of Mumbai and Thane were hit by heavy rainfall, causing delays in local train services and traffic congestion on major roads across. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported As IMD Issues Orange Alert (Watch Videos).

Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26

(Photo Credits: RMC Mumbai)

In Palghar, a Red Alert has been issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Similarly, a red alert has been sounded for the ghat areas of Pune, where the intensity is expected to be severe. Other Konkan districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, are also under Orange Alert, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places. Weather Forecast Today, July 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, in Western Maharashtra, moderate rainfall is expected, offering some relief from extreme weather. However, in the Vidarbha region, Red Alerts have been issued for Chandrapur and Gondia, where intense downpours could lead to flooding and disruption. Authorities across affected regions have urged the public to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions.

A red alert implies a "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts suggest "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).