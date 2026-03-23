Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 23 (ANI): Several areas of Jaipur witnessed a sudden change in weather on Monday as rainfall lashed parts of the city. The showers, which began in the early hours, covered different parts of Rajasthan.

The current weather has transitioned the city's climate from warm to pleasant.

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Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed all district collectors to immediately conduct surveys to assess crop damage caused by heavy rainfall across the state. The Rajasthan CM instructed officials to submit the crop damage survey reports at the earliest possible.

In a post on X, CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan's prosperity is built on the foundation of its farmers, asserting that the state government stands firmly with them with "complete sensitivity and responsibility.

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"Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to immediately conduct surveys and submit reports at the earliest for the proper assessment of the damage caused to our farmer brethren due to heavy rainfall in various regions of the state. The prosperity of Rajasthan rests on the foundation of our farmer brothers and sisters. The state government stands firmly with you with complete sensitivity and responsibility. Providing prompt and adequate assistance to every affected farmer is our utmost priority, towards which the government is fully committed," said CM Sharma on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting widespread thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple regions over the coming days.

Speaking to ANI here on Friday, IMD Scientist Akhil Shrivastava said, "A large-scale thunderstorm activity is currently being witnessed across India. In Delhi, rainfall activity occurred, resulting in a significant drop in maximum temperatures. However, this activity is expected to subside in Delhi starting Saturday, with the probability of rain decreasing from Saturday onwards."

Shrivastava further noted that an 'Orange Alert' had been issued for regions including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal due to expected thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms.

"Wind speeds in eastern India may reach 60 to 70 kmph, posing potential risks," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)