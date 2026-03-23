Mumbai, March 23: Gold and silver prices in India traded sharply lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global bullion markets amid rising concerns over inflation and potential interest rate hikes following escalating US-Iran tensions. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped steeply at the opening. Gold futures (April 2) fell as much as 5.59 per cent, or Rs 8,089, to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,36,403 per 10 grams by 9:40 am, while silver declined 6.63 per cent, or Rs 15,043, to Rs 2,11,729 per kg.

Silver was later trading at Rs 2,14,745, down Rs 12,027 or 5.3 per cent, while gold was at Rs 1,37,924, lower by Rs 6,568 or 4.5 per cent. In the international market, bullion prices also extended their decline, with gold falling to a nearly four-month low. Spot gold slipped 3.80 per cent to $4,320.19 per ounce, its ninth consecutive session of losses, while US gold futures dropped 4 per cent. Silver prices also weakened globally, with spot silver falling 4.65 per cent to $64.63 per ounce. Gold Rate Today, March 23, 2026: Check 22K And 24K Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities.

Analysts said the sharp correction in precious metals reflects a shift in investor sentiment, as rising geopolitical tensions have heightened inflationary risks and raised expectations of tighter monetary policy globally. Gold prices had already declined more than 10 per cent last week, indicating sustained selling pressure in global markets. Market participants will now closely watch further developments in geopolitical tensions and the global interest rate outlook, which are expected to influence bullion prices in the near term. Gold Price Slides Below USD 4350 to 2026 Low as Strong US Dollar Triggers Sharp Sell-Off.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with Brent crude futures rising 0.68 per cent to $112.95 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures traded 3.32 per cent higher at $101.50. In the currency market, the rupee hit a fresh low of 93.84 against US dollar. Equity benchmarks also opened lower, with Sensex and Nifty declining 2 per cent each.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).