Jaipur/Kota Mar 22 (PTI) An uproar was witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday as BJP MLAs opposed the imposition of prohibitory orders in Kota district following the release of the movie, "The Kashmir Files".

Kota BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma raised the issue during the zero hour. He was backed by other BJP MLAs, leading to the uproar in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Kota administration clarified through a tweet that there is no prohibition on watching the film and its screening in cinema halls of the district.

The Kota district authorities on Monday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from March 22 to April 21. The order proscribed assembly of crowd, demonstration, protest, processions and road march.

It said Kota is communally most sensitive district and the law and order situation may be affected by anti-social elements during the festivals and due to the screening of "The Kashmir Files".

Reacting to it, Kota BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma in the Assembly asked, "What kind of order has been issued by the administration? The movie has been released across the country. Is the district administration incapable of handling law and order." he.

Other BJP MLAs also supported him, leading to an uproar in the state Assembly.

J P Chandelia, who was presiding over the House proceedings at that time, intervened, urging members to maintain order.

He said the issue has been brought to the notice of the government and asked the members to sit.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said his party will give prior notice on the issue and seek the government's reply.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will hold a protest against the move in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Its state chief Himanshu Sharma said the wing's national president Tejasvi Surya will lead the protest.

Why was the movie's name mentioned in the order, he asked seeking clarification.

"The way the order has been released is illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional," Sharma told reporters at a press conference.

He said if the order is not revoked, the BJYM will launch a state-wide protest.

Sharma said the order has been issued to please political bosses and create a fear among those who want to watch the movie.

Movies are a medium to express views and to bring forth the incidents that happened in history, he said.

"Why there is fear in the Congress about it? Because their intentions are wrong," he said.

Meanwhile, Kota's Acting DM Raj Kumar Singh told PTI that the language of the prohibitory order was misinterpreted, which created confusion.

Otherwise, there was no word in the order to show restriction on the screening of the movie and people watching it in cinema halls, he said.

"The Kashmir Files" can be screened in cinema halls and people can watch it during the enforcement period of Section 144, he said, adding that the prohibitory orders were imposed for the safety of people.

