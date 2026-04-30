India News | Jaipur's SMS Hospital Sets Up Dedicated Heatwave Ward as Rajasthan Battles Intense Heatwave Conditions

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Hospitals in Rajasthan are setting up dedicated wards and making teams to deal with the incoming cases of illness due to the spell of intense heatwaves across the state. Special arrangements have been made at Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Rajasthan's largest government hospital and medical college, to care for patients bearing the scorching heat and such conditions.

According to Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller of the Jaipur SMS Hospital and Medical College, speaking to ANI, said, "There are two things. First, regarding the arrangements we have made, when the heat is at its peak, and patients start coming in (though not many cases have arrived yet), we have identified a separate ward and a separate ICU for this. We have a nodal officer and a dedicated team for this purpose. So, we have made those arrangements. As of yesterday, I checked, and no such heatstroke cases have come in yet. So, I don't think there will be any problem. We have designated an ICU."

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As various places across North India are facing an intense spell of heatwave, Jaipur on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The World Meteorological Organization defines a heat wave as five or more consecutive days during which the daily maximum temperature exceeds the averagemaximum temperature by five degrees Celsius. Departure from the maximum 'normal temperature' remained below 2 degrees Celsius in most places on Wednesday, except in Chittorgarh, which saw atleast a deviation of 2.5 degrees.

Dr. Deepak shares essential precautions, such as avoiding peak sunlight and staying hydrated, to help the general public prevent the majority of heat-related illnesses.

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"As for the general public, I consistently advise two or three things. First, those in extreme age groups, the more vulnerable ones like children and the elderly, should not go out in the sun. They should avoid being out when the temperature is at its peak. If they must go out, they should wear full-sleeved clothes, cover their bodies, and carry an umbrella for shade. Third, they must stay well-hydrated. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or other fluids. If these three things are followed, I believe 70% of cases are preventable," he added.

He further stated, "The elderly, children, and those who are weaker, meaning the elderly, children, and people with multiple underlying diseases or those who are already unwell, need to be particularly careful. Others should also take precautions, but these groups are more vulnerable and may face more difficulties."

Meanwhile, Heatwave conditions are set to intensify in parts of northwest India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of rising temperatures in West Rajasthan in the coming days, alongside hot and humid weather across several coastal regions and isolated warm night conditions in central India.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated parts of Vidarbha on April 29, followed by a more prolonged spell over West Rajasthan from May 1 to May 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)