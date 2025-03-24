New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday submitted a breach of privilege notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "misleading" the House over Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's reported remarks on the Constitution.

"On March 24, 2025, shortly after the House met, Kiren Rijiju had blatantly misled the House by attributing some false statements purportedly made by DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka," Jairam Ramesh said in his notice.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Price Surges Amid Global Uncertainty, May Touch USD 3,100 Mark per Ounce Soon.

He sought breach of privilege proceedings against Rijiju.

"DK Shivakumar has since refuted the statements attributed to him to be false and derogatory in nature. Hence, the remarks made by Kiren Rijiju are false and misleading which constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. It is well established that it is a breach of privilege and contempt of the House to make false and misleading statements in the House. In view of the foregoing, I request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against Kiren Rijiju in the matter," Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read | Ajay Seth, 1987 Batch IAS Officer of Karnataka, Appointed Finance Secretary.

Rijiju had sought clarification from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over Shivkumar's reported comments relating to the Constitution.

He said Shivakumar's remarks were "extremely serious." Rijiju also demanded resignation of Shivakumar. He said constitution framers were against religion-based reservation."If you have guts, take the resignation of Deputy CM today itself," Rijiju added.

Shivakumar accused the BJP of trying to twist his remarks and said he is consulting his legal team.

"I don't want to comment much on it. There is no hide-and-seek in this issue. On quota, there are several judgments which have come, and after every judgment, amendments have been made to the Constitution; there is nothing else. So they (BJP) are trying to twist it. They don't have any issues," the Karnataka Dy CM told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)