New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The visit of Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina Garcia to India and the opening of its embassy here is a "testimony" to New Delhi's increased focus on Latin America and the Caribbean region, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Garcia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, was on an official visit to India from May 15 to May 18.

During the visit, EAM S Jaishankar and Reina Garcia "reviewed the full spectrum" of India-Honduras relations, including political cooperation, trade and investment, development partnership and cultural exchanges, the MEA said in a statement.

They discussed cooperation as Global South partners, including possibilities in the health and digital sector, capacity development, energy and disaster response.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

Jaishankar appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it said.

The two ministers jointly inaugurated the newly established Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi on May 15.

"On this occasion, which marked a new chapter in the longstanding and friendly relations between India and Honduras, EAM Jaishankar, on behalf of the Government and the people of India, congratulated the Government and the people of the Republic of Honduras," the statement said.

The opening of the Embassy reflects Honduras' desire in deepening its ties with India. The embassy is expected to serve as a dynamic platform to facilitate collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, tourism, health, agriculture, and innovation, it said.

The visit is "a testimony to India's increased focus on Latin America and the Caribbean region", the MEA said.

