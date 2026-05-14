India News | Jalandhar Blast: Punjab Police Arrest UP Resident, Probe on to Uncover Conspiracy, Says AAP

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police has arrested a man in connection with the Jalandhar blast, Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the party statement, the accused is currently being interrogated to ascertain his involvement and the motives behind the incident.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the state police is conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the conspiracy behind the explosion.

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"Punjab Police is actively investigating the conspiracy behind the blast and scrutinising every angle," the party said in a statement.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on May 6, inspected the sites of recent low-intensity blasts reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and said preliminary assessment indicates involvement of Pakistan-backed elements attempting to disturb peace in the state.

Addressing the media after visiting the spot at the Khassa cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar, the DGP said the incident appears to be part of Pakistan's "ISI-design" to create unrest in Punjab.

"We suspect that since the anniversary of carrying out Operation Sindoor is approaching, this is a part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab," he said.

He confirmed that a low-intensity explosion occurred near the army area boundary wall at Khassa cantonment on Tuesday night. Following the incident, teams from the Punjab Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts were deployed to the site to sanitise the area and collect evidence for scientific examination.

"Today I visited Amritsar. Yesterday, a low-intensity explosion took place in the army area. I visited that crime scene... A low-intensity explosion was reported from the boundary wall of the army camp located at Khassa cantonment. After that, senior officers of Punjab Bomb Disposal Squads, Punjab Police and Forensic Experts were called to the spot, and after sanitising the area completely, samples from the exhibits were collected for scientific examination," he said.

On May 5, a blast occured in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies. No casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, SP Aditya S. Warrier said police received information about the suspected blast, and senior officers immediately rushed to the spot along with the army personnel stationed in the cantonment area.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to conduct a thorough inspection.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected samples and evidence from the site. The collected material was sent for analysis to determine the nature and cause of the incident.

Amritsar SP Aditya Warrior told ANI, "At around 10.50 pm, the police received a complaint about a sound of a blast near Khassa cantonment... The police team reached the spot along with the senior officials of the army residing in the cantonment. The BDS team was also called, which conducted a check there. The FSL team gathered the evidence, and it has been sent for sampling and testing. We are checking how many blasts have occurred and how." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)