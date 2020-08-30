Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has imposed fine of about Rs 1.71 crore in 35521 challans to people for not wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to an official release, Commissionerate police has already intensified the drive against violators and so far issued 35521 challans to the people who were not wearing the mask under the 'Mission Fateh' initiated by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

A fine of 1.71 crore has been imposed on violators since March 23, it said.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the violators of the guidelines are being dealt with strictly. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)