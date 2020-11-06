Jalna, Nov 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna reached 11,174 after 98 people were detected with the infection on Friday, an official said.

So far, 10,389 people have recovered and 297 have succumbed to the infection, he added.

Meanwhile, Jalna Collector Ravindra Binwade said a post COVID-19 care clinic will begin soon here with tele- radiology and OPD facilities.

