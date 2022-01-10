Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): A categorised terrorist of Al-Badr, Imad Wani, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Hasanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the police informed on Monday.

According to police, the slain terrorist was involved in the attack on Mushtaq Waggay, a policeman, in Pulwama on December 19, 2021.

"Kulgam/Anantnag Encounter Update: One of the killed terrorists identified as Imad Wani, a categorised terrorist of Al- Badr. He was involved in the attack on a policeman Mushtaq Waggay in Pulwama on 19/12/21, in which he got seriously injured," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

