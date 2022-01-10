New Delhi, January 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a drop in minimum temperature in North India, including Delhi later this week. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to around 6 degrees Celsius by January 14. Moderate showers are likely over several parts of plains in North India, leading to intense cold wave conditions in the plains of North India. Winter Healthcare Tips: 5 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Winters And Be Healthy This Season.

Light to moderate rain is predicted would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar in Haryana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Nazibabad, Deoband and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The weather department also forecasts light to moderate showers in Shamli, Meerut and adjoining areas.

It tweeted, “Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar.” Winter Season in India: 5 Easy Ways To Keep Yourself Warm, Safe and Healthy During the Cold Wave.

Tweet By IMD:

09-01-2022; 2230 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 9, 2022

A scattered to fairly widespread snowfall is predicted in over Western Himalayan Region till January 10. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan during January 11-14 and over Punjab, Haryana on January 13 and 14. Notably, dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during the next four days and in Rajasthan during the next two days. A thick blanket of fog is forecast over East Uttar Pradesh on January 13 and 14.

