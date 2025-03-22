New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a forest guard from the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in the Bilawar area of Kathua district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35000 from a complainant, the agency said in a release.

The arrest followed a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the agency on March 20, against the said accused on the allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 35000 from the complainant to facilitate the smooth execution of contract work and the release of a JCB machine key that had been "forcibly" taken by the accused.

As per the release, "CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Forest Guard, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant. Later, the accused was arrested."

"The accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu on March 21 and the remanded the accused to Judicial Custody for 14 days," the release said.

The agency also conducted a search at the residence of the accused in Tehsil Bilawar, Kathua, which resulted in the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

