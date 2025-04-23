Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), and senior officials from the civil administration and police. Discussions focused on strengthening security measures across the region.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty’s Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India’s 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for an all-party meeting on April 24 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in the valley.

According to the invitation letter issued by CM Abdullah, the meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Questions 'Selective Killings' by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam yesterday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken nave deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or a party--It is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir," the CM said.

CM Omar Abdullah said a joint condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam, along with the current situation in the region, will be discussed in the meeting.

"In this sombre moment, I believe it is our collective duty--as representatives of the people and as custodians of democratic values--to come together irrespective of our political affiliations and stand united in our response. I am, therefore, convening an all-party matting to discuss the situation, express our joint condemnation of this act of terror and deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, April 24, 2025, at 3 pm at SKICC, Srinagar," CM Omar Abdullah said.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)