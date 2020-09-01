Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): A total of 525 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a media bulletin that 241 cases were reported from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division.

Also Read | Delhi Records 24% Rise in Dengue, Malaria And Chikungunya Cases in 7 Days.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | JEE 2020 Exams Update: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 45% Students Absent on Day 1 of Examinations in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)