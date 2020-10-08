Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): Jammu police on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against six over-ground workers (OGWs) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), including an alleged Pakistani terrorist, in the Third Additional Sessions Court, in a money and technology transfer case.

The R S Pura police of Jammu police have filed the charge-sheet against six hardcore OGWs of Jaish-e-Mohammad, including Pakistani terrorist Abdul Rehman, who is lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, said a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

The accused were allegedly motivating the local youth to join the terrorist organisation and providing logistic support to them, according to the press statement.

Further investigation in the case is under progress and supplementary challan would be produced in due course of time, the press statement added. (ANI)

Also Read | Defying COVID-19 Regulations, BJP Workers Take Over Streets of Kolkata-Howrah During 'March to Nabanna', Face Police Crackdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)