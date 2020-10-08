New Delhi, October 8: Ram Vilas Paswan, Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution passed away on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan informed on Twitter. As soon as the news broke out, condolences poured for the late Union Minister from across the political spectrum. Paswan had recently undergone a heart surgery at a Delhi hospital. He was 74. Chirag, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief tweeted in Hindi saying, "Papa, you are not in this world today but no matter where you are you will always be with me. Miss you Papa." Paswan was hospitalised for the last few weeks. Ram Vilas Paswan Dies, Union Minister and LJP leader No More, Tweets His Son Chirag Paswan.

Following the death of the Union Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel among others expressed condolences to the family of the veteran leader. President Kovind said the the nation has lost a visionary leader. "In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized", the President said.

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Paswan's death has left a void in the nation and termed it as a personal loss. "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Ram Vilas Paswan's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity", PM Modi said.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the Union Minister. He said the poor-downtrodden lost a strong political voice today.

रामविलास पासवान जी के असमय निधन का समाचार दुखद है। ग़रीब-दलित वर्ग ने आज अपनी एक बुलंद राजनैतिक आवाज़ खो दी। उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 8, 2020

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswas tweeted saying that his passing away was the end of an era. "End of an era! Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career", Biswas tweeted.

IAS Sonel Goel took to Twitter and said passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan was a tragic news. She termed Paswan as an empathetic leader having mass appeal & respect. "Tragic news! Hon’ble Union Minister Sh Ram Vilas Paswan ji passes away Folded hands. He was an empathetic leader having mass appeal & respect. Irreparable loss to the nation. My Humble tributes Bouquet. May his soul Rest in Peace, Om Shanti", she tweeted.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal expressed sadness over Paswan's death. He said he is sorry to learn of the passing away of a valued colleague and friend Ram Vilas Paswan.

Sorry to learn of the passing away of a valued colleague and friend Ram Vilas Paswan . My heartfelt condolences to @iChiragPaswan and the family . May his soul rest in peace . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 8, 2020

Congress Veteran Ahmed Patel said he was shocked to hear about the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He termed Paswan as a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India’s pluralism and diversity. "Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father ! Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India’s pluralism & diversity. It’s a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters", Patel tweeted.

Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father ! Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India’s pluralism & diversity. It’s a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters https://t.co/8Nj9h5YxhY — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 8, 2020

Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

