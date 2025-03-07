Silvassa (Daman and Diu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the significance of healthcare projects and emphasised that Jan Aushadhi ensured affordable treatment.

"Jan Aushadhi ensures affordable treatment. Under this initiative, the government is providing quality hospitals, free treatment under Ayushman Bharat, and affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi centers. More than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi centers across the country offer medicines at up to 80 per cent lower prices. Around 40 Jan Aushadhi centers are benefiting the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu," PM Modi said, addressing the gathering in Silvassa.

PM Modi said that the government aims to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi centers nationwide in the future.

"Since the launch of this initiative, nearly Rs 6,500 crore worth of affordable medicines have been provided to the needy, saving over Rs 30,000 crore for the poor and middle class. This initiative has made the treatment of several critical diseases more affordable, demonstrating the government's sensitivity to the needs of ordinary citizens," he added.

PM Modi highlighted the rapid industrial growth in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu over the past decade.

"With the launch of the Mission Manufacturing initiative in the recent budget, the region is poised to benefit significantly," he said.

The Prime Minister said that hundreds of new industries have started, and several existing industries have expanded, attracting thousands of crores in investment.

"These industries are providing large-scale employment opportunities, especially for the tribal community, women, and marginalized groups. The Gir Adarsh Jeevika Yojana has been implemented to empower SC, ST, OBC, and women, while new self-employment opportunities have been created with the establishment of small dairy farms," PM Modi added.

He further underscored that tourism has also emerged as a major source of employment.

"The region's beaches and rich heritage are attracting tourists from both India and abroad. Developments like the Ram Setu, Namo Path, Tent City in Daman, and the popular Night Market are enhancing the region's appeal," he said.

PM Modi stated that a large bird sanctuary has been established and that plans for an eco-resort in Dudhani are underway. Coastal promenade and beach development work is being carried out in Diu.

"The Diu Beach Games in 2024 boosted interest in beach sports, and the Blue Flag certification has made the Ghoghla Beach in Diu a popular tourist destination. Additionally, a cable car project is being developed in Diu, offering spectacular views of the Arabian Sea, making the region one of India's top tourist destinations", he said.

Highlighting the significant connectivity improvements in Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, PM Modi said a bullet train station is being built near Dadra, and the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway passes through Silvassa.

"Over the past few years, several kilometers of new roads have been constructed, with over 500 kilometers of road work currently underway, involving investments worth thousands of crores. The region is also benefiting from the UDAN scheme, and the local airport is being upgraded to enhance connectivity. The government is committed to ensuring comprehensive development and improving infrastructure in the region", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness that Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are becoming models of development, good governance, and ease of living.

He pointed out that in the past, people had to visit government offices repeatedly to resolve their issues, but now, most government-related tasks can be completed with just one click on their mobile phones.

"This new approach has greatly benefited the tribal areas that were neglected for decades. Special camps are being organized in villages to listen to people's problems and resolve them on the spot," he said.

The Prime Minister congratulated Praful Patel and his team on their efforts and assured the people that the government would continue working towards the region's development.

"I congratulate the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu for the successful development projects launched today. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome, affection, and respect shown by the citizens of the Union Territory", the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted the progress the region has made since his government came to power in 2014, transforming the potential of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu into a modern and progressive identity.

"The natural beauty of Silvassa and the love of its people, as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, you all know how long my connection with you has been. This decades-old bond, the joy I feel when I come here, only you and I understand it", PM Modi added.

PM Modi launched various development works worth over Rs 2580 crore in Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu today. He also inaugurated the Namo Hospital in Silvassa earlier to the event. (ANI)

