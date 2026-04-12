Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 12 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday provided an injury update on the condition of opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon following his return to Bangladesh after participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Emon sustained a right shoulder injury on April 3 while fielding during the PSL.

Also Read | Vikram Solanki Tells Harsha Bhogle to 'Stick to Cricket' After Age Remark During Live LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Interview.

"Following an assessment of Parvez Hossain Emon, who returned from Pakistan with a right shoulder injury sustained on April 3 during fielding, it appears to be an injury that may require approximately three weeks for recovery, he said, as quoted by the BCB statement.

"Emon has already begun a structured rehabilitation program under the supervision of the BCB's medical and coaching staff. He will now undergo rehabilitation and functional skill training under the close monitoring of the BCB medical and coaching staff," Bayjedul Islam Khan added.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Joins Virat Kohli, David Warner to Register 100th T20 Cricket Fifty During LSG vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

"We are hopeful of his recovery in time for the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand later this month," he concluded.

Earlier, BCB confirmed their 15-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. They have retained the same squad as the one that secured a 2-1 series win in Pakistan last month.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the side, which comprises an impressive pace attack featuring Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. The first two ODIs are scheduled for April 17 and 20 in Dhaka, before the series concludes on April 23 in Chattogram, as per ICC.

Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)