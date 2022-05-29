Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): JanaSena Party state General Secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana on Sunday demanded the restoration of internet service in Konaseema district.

Earlier authorities have banned internet services after riots were reported on May 24 in Konaseema district against changing the name of the district to Ambdekar district.

Bolisetti told ANI, "The discomfort of software engineers and professionals who are performing their duties in "work from home" mode. Many are going to Yanam, Kakinada and other nearby places to work. They have requested police to restore net connectivity as early as possible so that they can do their jobs smoothly".

He stated that "It is part of the conspiracy of the ruling party to give political color to the protest in Amalapuram. The government wants to solve the problem in a peaceful way and wants to make it bigger.

"If government wanted to change the name, they should have announced along with other districts. Govt internationally announced the name of the district after few days," said Bolisetti.

Another 25 accused have been arrested in the vicious incidents that took place in Amalapuram on the 24th of this month. 19 people had already been arrested in these cases, bringing the total to 44 with the latest arrests. (ANI)

