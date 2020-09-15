Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Turmakuru Rural JD(S) MLA D C Gowrishankar on Tuesday said he has tested positive COVID-19.

"As I had a fever, I underwent COVID test and the report has come positive.

On the advice of Doctors, I'm undergoing treatment at home," the MLA said in a tweet.

He also appealed to all those who had come in contact with him during the last seven days to undergo tests and take precautions by by undergoing quarantine.

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, in a tweet, wished Gowrishankar a speedy recovery and a returns to public service soon.

