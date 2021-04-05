Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI): The JD(S) on Monday sought legal action against Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for allegedly making racist comments on JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Members of Bengaluru Yuva JD(S) met city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant today and submitted a complaint against Khan.

In the complaint, they accused Khan of making racist remarks against Kumaraswamy during a public meeting on March 30.

At the meeting in poll-bound Basavakalyan Assembly segment in Bidar district, Khan, the MLA from Chamrajpete in the city, had in Urdu called Kumaraswamy "Kaala Kumaraswamy" (black Kumaraswamy).

Seeking appropriate legal action, the regional party, in its complaint submitted along with a CD of the speech, alleged that such comments were aimed at disturbing peace in society. JD(S) workers had, on Sunday, staged a protest in front of Khan's house. Basavakalyan, along with Maski Assembly segment and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, is going for bypolls on April 17. While the ruling BJP has fielded youth leader Sharanu Salagar as its candidate from Basavakalyan, the Congress has fielded Mallamma, the widow of legislator B Narayan Rao. Rao's death necessitated the bypolls. JD(S) has named Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri, who was with the Congress earlier, as its candidate from Basavakalyan. Congress feels its prospects would be bleak with JD(S) fielding a Muslim candidate in the constituency that has the community's considerable population, party sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)