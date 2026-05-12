India News | Jeet Adani Arrives in Guwahati to Attend Swearing-in of Himanta Biswa Sarma Led Govt

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Adani Defence and Aerospace Director, Jeet Adani, on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Other guests were also seen arriving in the state capital, Guwahati for the oath-taking ceremony of the Assam government. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and Minister Jacob Zhimomi also arrived to attend the event.

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Speaking with ANI, Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi hailed Assam CM-designate's leadership and the development efforts made by his government at grassroot level. Applauding Sarma's victory in the state assembly elections, Zhimomi extended best wishes for the third term of NDA government in Assam.

"We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all sections of society. This victory is a testament to his exceptional leadership," he stated.

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The swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 11:40 AM at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara. Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - will also be sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly. (ANI)

Earlier, the chief minister-designate Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

In a post on X, Sarma affirmed that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Assam will make strides in development, as the NDA government, under Sarma's leadership, is set to begin its third consecutive term in the state from today.

"May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings. 12.05.2026," he wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)