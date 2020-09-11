Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A Jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by three robbers, police said on Friday.

The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.

Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Aligarh Muniraj G said, "Three persons came on a bike and robbed a Jewellery store named Sunder here. They showed a country-made revolver and took items worth Rs 40,000 approximately, as per the store owner. Ornaments were also stolen about which the store owner will inform us later."

"A case will be registered and they will be arrested soon," the SSP added. (ANI)

