Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): In a swift and coordinated operation, Jamshedpur Police rescued 162 children who had been stranded at Lav Kush Residential School under the Kovali police station limits due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Taking to social media, the police said, "Under the Kovali police station, 162 children stranded at Lav Kush Residential School due to heavy rainfall were successfully rescued by the Jamshedpur Police and handed over to their families."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued widespread rainfall across Jharkhand, with extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places over southern and adjoining central districts over the next two days.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Ranchi, monsoon activity remains vigorous across the state. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at most places till July 5.

On June 29 and 30, isolated parts of south and central Jharkhand may witness extremely heavy rainfall, while north-western and north-eastern districts are likely to see heavy spells accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 km/h).

The low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and its associated cyclonic circulation are expected to move west-northwestward, affecting weather conditions in Jharkhand. The monsoon trough currently passing through Bihar and Bengal is also influencing enhanced rainfall activity.

Rainfall has been intense over the past 24 hours, with Baharagora in East Singhbhum recording 306.8 mm, followed by Ghatshila (298.4 mm) and Chakulia (127.6 mm). In Ranchi, 11.4 mm of rain was recorded, with a maximum temperature of 29.7°C, 1.5°C below normal.

The IMD has also issued warnings for July 1 and 2, forecasting very heavy rainfall in north-western and adjoining parts of north-central Jharkhand, as well as heavy rainfall in some districts of the northeast. Thunderstorms are likely to persist statewide through the week.

In Ranchi, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with heavy to moderate rain until July 1, followed by scattered thundershowers. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C.

Overall, the state has received 81% above normal rainfall so far this monsoon, with Ranchi district recording a 198% surplus. (ANI)

