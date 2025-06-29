New Delhi, June 29: Delhi Police said on Sunday that they have recovered a partially burnt body of a 20-year-old man near Narela Bhawana flyover, behind the Bharat Mata School in the national capital. As per officials, a Police Control Room call was received at 7:30 am today at Narela's Police Station and police personnel who were dispatched to the spot found the body in a jungle area behind the school.

Furthermore, a motorcycle was also found 150 meters away from the body. The deceased was identified as Kapil Dahiya aka Kartik, a resident of Swatantra Nagar. A case of murder has been been registered and Further investigation is underway, police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman’s Body Found in Bed Box, Landlord Among 2 Arrested; Husband on the Run.

Earlier on June 28, a 19-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in the Rani Garden area in Shahdara district. The victim has been identified as Yash. According to police, in their preliminary investigation, two suspects have been identified, Amaan and Rehan, in connection with the murder.

"A murder has taken place in the Geeta Colony area. The deceased's name is Yash, who is around 19 years old. The names of the killers that have come to light are Amaan and Rehan. These two boys together stabbed Yash in the lower back... Initial investigation has revealed that the three were involved in a road rage incident. No arrest has been made so far. Our team is searching for the accused," Shahdara District DCP Prashant Gautam said. Delhi Shocker: Teen Boy Stabbed Over Objecting to Harassment of Girl in Gandhi Nagar; Accused Absconding.

Earlier, a wanted criminal identified as Romil Vohra was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Delhi-Haryana border. Two policemen from the Counter-Intelligence unit, Sub-Inspector Pravin and Sub-Inspector Rohan, also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to officials, Romil Vohra, son of Kapil Vohra and a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was a known shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. He had been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion. The Delhi Police said that they had received information from the Haryana Police about Romil's movements in the intervening night of June 23 and 24. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team conducted checking operations near Dera Mandi, along the Delhi-Haryana border.

During the operation, Romil was identified by an informer. As the police tried to apprehend him, Romil opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Romil and the two personnel were injured. According to the police, "A case in this regard is being registered under relevant sections."

