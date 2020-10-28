Dumka (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday asked the people of Dumka to vote for the candidate who is with the government, as it will not be affected at all in case an opposition party nominee wins the Assembly by-poll from the seat.

The chief minister was canvassing for his younger brother Basant Soren who is the JMM candidate for the November 3 by-election in Dumka Assembly seat. The constituency was vacated by Hemant Soren as he retained Barhait seat. He had won from both the seats in last year's Assembly polls.

Also Read | Amnour Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Vote for the candidate who is with the government and do not vote for those who are not," Hemant Soren, also the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president, said in a poll meeting here.

"The result of this by-election is not going to affect the government. We have 50 MLAs (in the ruling coalition) and elections are being held only in two places. The government will not fall if the opposition party wins. But if you vote for us, it will make us stronger and we will drive out BJP leaders," he said.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report.

Along with Dumka, a by-election will also be held in Bermo seat in Bokaro district on November 3. The constituency fell vacant after its sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Singh died.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta has launched a door-to-door public relations campaign in villages from Tuesday to ensure the victory of Basant Soren.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam have also addressed several meetings here.

The BJP has fielded Louis Marandi from the seat and former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, Raghuvar Das and Arjun Munda held meetings seeking votes for him.

Louis Marandi, a former minister, was defeated by Hemant Soren from Dumka last year.

Counting of votes for both Dumka and Bermo seats will take place on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)