Jamshedpur, Jul 5 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district against the incident in which a man allegedly urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Alleging that the accused is a BJP activist, the protesters burnt an effigy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sakchi.

Asserting that the incident has tarnished the image of the country, East Singhbhum District Congress Committee president Anand Bihari Dubey asserted that BJP workers were intoxicated with power.

The incident has exposed the mentality of the BJP towards tribals, he claimed.

“We are protesting against this shameful incident following the direction of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee… The people including Adivasis will teach the arrogant BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” Dubey said demanding stringent action against the culprit.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which a case was registered. Police on Wednesday arrested the accused.

