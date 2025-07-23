Godda (Jharkhand), Jul 23 (PTI) Five vehicle thieves were arrested and five stolen cars were recovered from their possession in Jharkhand's Godda district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a spate of vehicle theft complaints, SP Mukesh Kumar had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by SDPO Chandrasekhar Azad (Mahagama) to probe the incidents.

The SIT, divided into multiple groups, carried out raids across several districts in Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, the police said in a statement.

The five arrested are Jitu Srivastav (32) and Sajan Kumar (31) from Muzaffarpur (Bihar); Ajay Kumar Choudhary (33) of Koderma, Santosh Kumar (30) of Giridih, and Chandrasekhar Thakur of Latehar — all from Jharkhand.

The gang was involved in altering engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles using punching tools and selling them with forged documents, police said.

So far, the SIT has linked the gang to 38 vehicle theft cases, including incidents across 11 districts of Jharkhand and 3 in Bihar's Jamui district.

All five arrested have criminal records and were chargesheeted in 11 previous cases, police said, adding that raids are ongoing to nab more members of the gang.

