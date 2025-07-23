Washim, July 23: Two persons were killed and 26 others injured after a truck and a private bus collided in Maharashtra's Washim district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The truck was going from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the bus was on its way from Pune towards Karanja near Pedgaon village in the district when the accident occurred around 7 am, the official said. The truck driver lost control over the wheel after one of the tyres of his vehicle burst. Maharashtra Road Accident: 8 Injured After Pickup Van Collides Head-On With Mini Truck in Pandharpur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The truck swerved to the right and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction, the official said. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident. Twenty-six persons, including six seriously, were injured, said the official from Mangrulpir police station, adding that the injured persons are being treated at hospitals in Akola, Washim and Shelubazar.