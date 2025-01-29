Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced awards for teachers, students, administrators and institutions doing commendable work in the field of higher education.

The Jharkhand State Higher Education Award was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Also Read | 'Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres': BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

"Teachers, students, administrators and institutions doing commendable works in higher education will be felicitated. There will be nine categories of the award, such as Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna," Joint Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Ranjan said.

The Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna for students will be provided in Economics, Social Sciences, Applied Sciences and Basic Sciences, besides tribal and non-tribal languages.

Also Read | Yamuna ‘Poisoning’ Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

The first prize in the category will be Rs 2 lakh, the second prize is Rs 1.5 lakh and the third prize will be Rs 1 lakh.

The cabinet cleared a total of six proposals at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)