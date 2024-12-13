Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday ordered the release of three convicts, sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder involving a sum of Rs 200 in Deoghar district, after over three decades.

The court, while hearing the appeal filed by Kishun Pandit, Jamadar Pandit and Lakhi Pandit, directed them to be freed from the bail bonds and released them from the case after 31 years of litigation.

Another convict, Lakhan Pandit, had died during the pendency of the appeal.

The case traces back to December 3, 1993, when a dispute erupted in Jasidih police station area over a modest sum of Rs 200.

Lakhan had borrowed the amount from Nunu Lal Mahto for agricultural purposes, but failed to repay the debt within a reasonable time.

When Mahto approached him for repayment, tension escalated after which Mahto was allegedly assaulted by the accused, resulting in his death.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by Mahto's son, Bhairav.

Following this, the accused — Kishun Pandit, Jamadar Pandit and Lakhi Pandit—were arrested and convicted by the session court in Deoghar on June 6, 1997.

Despite their conviction, the matter was appealed before the Patna High Court, which granted bail to the accused.

The case was subsequently transferred to the newly formed Jharkhand High Court in 2000, after the state's bifurcation.

Since then, the case remained in legal limbo for over three decades.

Over the years, the proceedings saw numerous delays, with the convicts not being represented by legal counsel for a considerable period.

An amicus curiae was eventually appointed to represent the appellants, leading to a fresh hearing of the case before the Jharkhand High Court.

The court after having heard the appeal, directed the convicts to be released from their bail bonds, and commuted the sentence of life imprisonment into the period already undergone by them in custody.

