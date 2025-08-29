Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder patron Shibu Soren. The proposal was moved by Minister Deepak Birua.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Hemant Soren said, "Today is the last leg of the Monsoon Session, and this session is ending on a very emotional note. During the session, Guru Shibu Soren passed away whom the people of Jharkhand considered a source of inspiration. People from different parts of the country came to express their condolences and Telangana CM said that after Jharkhand state was separated, there was a demand for a separate state of Telangana and Guruji had guided on the issue of separating the state, and today Telangana is a separate state in front of us."

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 22 had said that the State Assembly here will consider sending a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna to the former CM.

Speaking to reporters, CM Soren had said, "It is the emotion of the House. The members presented the public sentiment in the House. The House will consider."

Earlier on August 16, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji demanded the Bharat Ratna for former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Speaking to ANI, Maji termed the late Shibu Soren as the greatest tribal leader.

"I feel that there is no tribal leader greater than Guruji. We demand the Bharat Ratna for him. We are all demanding from the PM that our Guruji should get the Bharat Ratna. And whatever he did for the people of Jharkhand, today that love is being seen; after his death, the people are understanding what he did for us. His name will be written in golden letters in the history of India," Maji added.

Shibu Soren's political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and held key portfolios, including Union Coal Minister in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. (ANI)

