New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Jharkhand's Ranchi has sentenced an absconding accused to rigorous imprisonment in connection with a major naxal arms and ammunition seizure case, the agency said on Tuesday.

The special court found Mantu Sharma, a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar, guilty of various charges in the case.

Also Read | India Emerging As Global Leader in Web3 Space, Expected To Become World's Largest Web3 Developer Hub by 2028: Report.

Jharkhand police originally registered the case after they raided the Silodar forest area based on input, in August 2012. The police arrested one Prafulla Kumar Malakar, member of the Arms & Ammunition Supply Unit of the banned terror outfit, CPI (Maoist). A USA-made M-16 Rifle, 14 live rounds, 02 mobile phones, and one bullet proof jacket were seized from him.

Malakar's interrogation led to the arrest of another accused, Anil Kumar Yadav, who was found in possession of one 9mm pistol and two live rounds, along with Rs 9 lakh cash and two mobile phones. Yadav, a Zonal Commander of CPI (Maoist), was on his way to purchase the weapon from Malakar when he was nabbed.

Also Read | Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Initiative: PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius Counterpart Naveen Ramgoolam Jointly Plant Sapling (See Pics).

NIA, which took over the case in December 2012, had filed chargesheets against all three accused between 2014 and 2017, following which Malakar and Yadav were convicted and sentenced to 15 years of rigorous by the NIA Special Court in December 2024.

On Monday, the special court pronounced multiple sentences of rigorous imprisonment and fine against Mantu, who continues to abscond. The sentences range from three to 15 years under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"All sentences will run concurrently," the NIA said.

As per NIA investigations, Mantu Sharma was involved in selling illegal arms and ammunitions to members of CPI (Maoist). Mantu Sharma, Malakar and Yadav were in close contact with one another.

"NIA is continuing with its efforts to nab Mantu," added the agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)