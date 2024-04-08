Chatra, Apr 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with opium worth Rs 10 crore in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Monday.

A workshop for making brown sugar was also busted in the raid, they said.

SP Vikash Pandey said police received a tip-off on Sunday night that opium was stored at a house in Mahuda village in the Itkhori police station area.

"A police team raided the house and 204.4 kg of opium was seized," he said

"Two persons, identified as Pankaj Kumar Dangi and Dhirendra Dangi, were arrested," he added.

A machine used for making brown sugar, a gas stove and cylinder, a weighing machine, and other items were also found there, Pandey said.

A case was registered and an investigation was underway, he said.

