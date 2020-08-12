Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,469 on Tuesday as 591 more people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 194, a government bulletin said.

The fresh infections have taken the total number of active cases in the state to 8,720, while 10,555 people have recovered from the infection so far, it said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state is 54.21 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 0.99 per cent, the bulletin added.

