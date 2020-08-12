Thane, August 12: A blaze was reported at a medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Thane city of Maharashtra. The fire, as per the preliminary reports, erupted at 11 pm. Firefighters were rushed to the site immediately after the authorities were alerted. No casualties were reported by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

The hospital was designated as a facility to treat COVID-19 patients. At least four patients who were infected with coronavirus and were being treated in the intensive care unit of the hospital were brought out. They were being shifted to another hospital. Death Toll at Hotel Converted into COVID-19 Facility in Vijayawada Rises to 10.

"A fire broke out at the medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm. A fire engine rushed to the site. Four COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital are being shifted," said a statement issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Update by ANI

A fire broke out at the medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm. A fire engine rushed to the site. Four COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU ward of the hospital are being shifted: Thane Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

A day earlier, a fire broke out at a commercial complex based in Ulhasnagar region of Thane district. Five fire engines were deployed to douse off the flames. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire at medical shop of Diya Multispeciality Hospital comes days after a hotel turned into a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada was engulfed in a blaze that led to the death of 10 people, including the admitted patients.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 12:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).