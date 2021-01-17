Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,17,599 as 119 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,050 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, Ranchi district registered the maximum number of cases at 71, followed by East Singhbhum (15) and Dhanbad (11).

Jharkhand now has 1,249 active coronavirus cases, while 1,15,300 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 13,761 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

